Steelers kickoff vs. Bucs: Week 1 Preseason Open Thread!

Grab a cold beverage & gather round, yinz! It’s football time!

By kate.magdziuk
The Pittsburgh Steelers stand in the tunnel before the national football league game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 13, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Steelers game day to all that celebrate! (That’s you! Yes, you!)

Our patience has been rewarded with a Week 1 preseason trip to the tropics, surely testing the conditioning of each and every one of the Pittsburgh Steelers starting lineup, currently at 94 degrees Fahrenheit in Tampa Bay with 56% humidity.

Stay hydrated, dear Kenny, and Godspeed!

  1. Let’s see your gameday digs! What’s your set up like to watch the game? Do you watch it at home? Go out to your favorite Steelers backers bar? We need deets.
  2. Best gameday snack? Do you have any tradition for gameday food or drinks?
  3. Name one player with the most to prove in Week 1 of the preseason.
  4. If you had to predict one surprise cut that doesn’t make the 53-man roster, who would it be at this point?
  5. Let’s hear your favorites for the 2023 Isaac Redman Award! Article coming soon...

