Steelers kickoff vs. Bucs: Week 1 Preseason Open Thread!

Happy Steelers game day to all that celebrate! (That’s you! Yes, you!)
Our patience has been rewarded with a Week 1 preseason trip to the tropics, surely testing the conditioning of each and every one of the Pittsburgh Steelers starting lineup, currently at 94 degrees Fahrenheit in Tampa Bay with 56% humidity.
Stay hydrated, dear Kenny, and Godspeed!
- Let’s see your gameday digs! What’s your set up like to watch the game? Do you watch it at home? Go out to your favorite Steelers backers bar? We need deets.
- Best gameday snack? Do you have any tradition for gameday food or drinks?
- Name one player with the most to prove in Week 1 of the preseason.
- If you had to predict one surprise cut that doesn’t make the 53-man roster, who would it be at this point?
- Let’s hear your favorites for the 2023 Isaac Redman Award! Article coming soon...
