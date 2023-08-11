Steelers vs. Buccaneers live blog: Best plays, (over)reactions, more from Week 1 preseason

Welcome to the 2023 NFL season! Kickoff is minutes away, and we’ll be hanging here live blogging the entire Week 1 preseason showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Follow along throughout the Steelers vs. Buccaneers Week 1 preseason game, where we’ll give our live opinions on the game, share news, highlights and more.

8:16 p.m. ET: Offense

Kendrick Green should not be on this roster. He isn’t a good NFL guard, he isn’t even a viable NFL center ... and I don’t care if he can play full back. He needs to be off this roster.

8:11 p.m. ET: 5th Defense drive (PIT 14 - TB 7)

Woot woot, first takeaway from the Steelers of the night (and the season). Trenton Thompson with a great read and jump in front of the receiver.

7:56 p.m. ET: 4th defensive drive

There is nothing that makes me happier than when a team tries to run on the Steelers on 4th and short. Always dominant in that area. If the Buccaneers did play action throw, there is a solid chance a guy would be wide open over the middle.

Keeanu Benton a 3rd string NT??? Lol!!! not for long. Dude is balling out.

7:51 p.m. ET: 3rd Offensive Drive

Stop trying to make Cody White happen ... it’s not going to happen.

White had a chance to prove himself on that long target. That interception was NOT on Mitch Trubisky ... he was trusting his man to make the play. His man did NOT make the play.

7:45 p.m. ET: 3rd defensive drive

Of course a lot of Steelers defensive starters aren’t playing ... but that was a very disappointing drive. The Buccaneers were able to do whatever they wanted on that drive. Can’t let Baker Mayfield and all bunch of random offensive skill-players drive down the field like that... Buccaneers rookie WR Trey Palmer is making this secondary look silly.

7:35 p.m. ET: 2nd Offensive Drive

After a super exciting first offensive drive, this one was very lack-luster... Anthony McFarland Jr. was swallowed immediately. Mitch Trubrisky throws a pass to absolutely no one on 3rd and 10, giving the team zero shot to convert. Thank goodness that Kenny Pickett showed such promise on that first drive.

7:18 p.m. ET: 1st Offensive Drive

On 3rd and 10, the Steelers actually throw past the first down marks. Love it! However, it was another sideline throw, allowing no room for yards after catch.

Diontae Johnson with three receptions on the first drive. He is this team’s WR1.

Jaylen Warren proving he can be a great change of pace back to Najee.

Kenny Pickett with nice pocket presence. I am fine with throwaways.

Pickett with a perfectly placed ball to George Pickens for a TD!!!! Best part??? Over the middle pass allowing for yards after catch.

Absolute DIME by Kenny Pickett for a George Pickens TD. Great drive by the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/xc1OuCXBKp — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) August 11, 2023

7:10 p.m. ET: 1st Defensive Drive, 1st Quarter: 15:00 drive start. Buccaneers have three straight runs. Steelers do their job and get off the field. Three and out. Wish we got see a pass play, but happy with the first defensive drive overall.

Kenny’s ready.