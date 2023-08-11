 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kenny Pickett earns A+ in 2023 preseason debut vs. Bucs

Here. We. Go.

By kate.magdziuk
Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Friday marked Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s first preseason game as an official starting quarterback… and he did not disappoint, folks.

He played just a single drive, as was expected, but was nearly flawless in his execution, completing 6/7 pass attempts for 70 passing yards and touchdown pass to WR George Pickens.

His NFL passer rating? Nearly perfect — 147.9.

Pittsburgh fans can sleep well Friday, knowing their franchise quarterback looked just as good on tape as he did in the box score. Pickett showed a lot of poise in the pocket, even under pressure, keeping his eyes downfield. It’s a limited sample size, but clearly, HC Mike Tomlin has seen all he needs to see. To be fair, I don’t blame him — even as a longtime Kenny Pickett critic.

