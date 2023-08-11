 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers’ Kendrick Green has an uphill battle to make the final roster

There are still two preseason games to go. Can Green earn a spot on the Steelers final roster?

By kate.magdziuk
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers former third-round pick OL Kendrick Green was in desperate need of a standout performance in Friday’s preseason opener against the Buccaneers. He is standing out, to be fair, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

Green came into the lineup as the backup center behind Mason Cole, but things quickly went downhill with a truly disastrous drive approaching the end of the second quarter.

First, he was called for a hold that negated a 16-yard run from RB Anthony McFarland.

Then, he fumbled the snap on the handoff to Mason Rudolph.

Then, he gave up a nine-yard sack.

Ooooooooof.

OL Nate Herbig opened the second half at center, likely signaling that for better or worse, the Steelers coaching staff had seen enough of Green.

Green’s path to making the final 53-man roster feels easier as a fullback than it does as a backup offensive lineman, if that tells us anything about his chances at actually making the final 53-man roster.

Pour one out for the Steelers former third-rounder.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...