Steelers’ Kendrick Green has an uphill battle to make the final roster

Pittsburgh Steelers former third-round pick OL Kendrick Green was in desperate need of a standout performance in Friday’s preseason opener against the Buccaneers. He is standing out, to be fair, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

Green came into the lineup as the backup center behind Mason Cole, but things quickly went downhill with a truly disastrous drive approaching the end of the second quarter.

First, he was called for a hold that negated a 16-yard run from RB Anthony McFarland.

Then, he fumbled the snap on the handoff to Mason Rudolph.

Then, he gave up a nine-yard sack.

Ooooooooof.

OL Nate Herbig opened the second half at center, likely signaling that for better or worse, the Steelers coaching staff had seen enough of Green.

Green’s path to making the final 53-man roster feels easier as a fullback than it does as a backup offensive lineman, if that tells us anything about his chances at actually making the final 53-man roster.

Pour one out for the Steelers former third-rounder.