Patriots expected to sign RB Ezekiel Elliott, per report

Free agent RB Ezekiel Elliott is expected to sign with the New England Patriots, NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. It’ll be a one year deal worth up to $6 million in incentives for the former Cowboy, who’s been exploring the market since officially being released back on March 15 at the start of free agency.

Elliott had visited with the team earlier in the off-season, as the team looked to bring in a veteran presence alongside third-year back Rhamondre Stevenson. Though Stevenson himself had a breakout 2022 campaign with 1,461 scrimmage yards and six scores, the Patriots lacked depth in the room, especially following the departure of Damien Harris in free agency.

The Steelers will face the Patriots on the road in Foxborough in Week 14, where stopping the Belichick run game will surely be a point of emphasis for the defense. Elliott has faced the Steelers twice in his career, most recently in the 2020 season, where he posted just 69 scrimmage yards and no touchdowns on 20 total touches. The Elliott the Steelers will face in 2023 is not the Elliott of 2020, however, coming off a career low 3.9 yards per touch in his final season with the Cowboys.