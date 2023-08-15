The Pittsburgh Steelers are armed with a lot of talent in the secondary, and that could lead to a logjam when it comes to reps.

This offseason, the team signed Patrick Peterson and drafted Joey Porter Jr. in the second round, giving the cornerback unit a strong veteran presence and a player to potentially build around for the future.

These moves could leave a player like Levi Wallace on the outside looking in, prompting Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder to list him as the player the Steelers should consider trading.

There’s no doubt Levi Wallace has some impressive ball skills with 23 passes defended and six interceptions over the last two years combined. However, Pro Football Reference had the 28-year-old surrendering a career-high 8.4 yards per target last season, his first with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s part of the reason why the Steelers were so aggressive in the cornerback market this offseason, signing veteran Patrick Peterson to a two-year deal and taking Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of the draft. Meanwhile, Wallace is set to hit free agency in the offseason, and a team looking for more of a ball hawk than a shutdown corner could be interested in his services. Pittsburgh could add another draft pick for next April while still having two-starting caliber outside corners by dealing the 2022 free-agent signing.

Wallace certainly has the chops to still be a solid contributor in the NFL, so cutting him would essentially just allow him to join a team that needs a cornerback. The Steelers might as well try to get some value out of him before potentially cutting him adrift ahead of the start of the season.

The Steelers could see him as a depth option, especially if Porter Jr. struggles as a rookie, but Pittsburgh should at least do its due diligence before figuring out Wallace’s situation.