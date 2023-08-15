Kay Adams has had enough of the disrespect for Kenny Pickett and the Steelers

Another day, another NFL analyst hyping up the Pittsburgh Steelers as the world continues to fade them. Kay Adams of FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams Show discussed the Steelers on Tuesday’s show, and more specifically, the lack of celebration surrounding second-year QB Kenny Pickett’s preseason performance.

In the preseason, there’s an endless amount of hype doled out for almost everyone. Not Kenny Pickett, Adams noted. She goes on to point out that the Steelers closed out the season on a high note at 7-2 — among the league’s best teams in the second half of 2022.

“You can’t mathematically, fairly... you cannot take Pittsburgh off the board. I know they have a tough division. They’re getting the longest odds in the [AFC] North. Come on, though. Putting them behind Cleveland is a lack of respect for Mike Tomlin.”

The Cincinnati Bengals are odds favorites to win the AFC North in the 2023-24 season at +150 on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by the Ravens (+235), Browns (+380), and finally, the Steelers (+450).

