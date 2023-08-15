Joey Porter Jr. remains limited Tuesday, hopes to play Saturday vs. Bills

Despite participating in individual and team drills at training camp practice, Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. described himself as “limited” Tuesday, Joe Rutter of TribLIVE reports. He suffered an ankle injury earlier in training camp, and eventually held out of the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Buccaneers. However, Rutter notes that Porter Jr. is hopeful to make his debut in Week 2’s preseason game at Acrisure Stadium.

Despite that, Porter Jr. got plenty of work in during both positional and team drills, including pass breakups against WRs George Pickens and Diontae Johnson on intended targets from QB Kenny Pickett.

Steelers CBs have bands around their ankles to train their ‘anchor step’ in press coverage today.



Here’s Joey Porter Jr. going through the drill. All about training footwork. pic.twitter.com/FfHXRJo97Y — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2023

DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) and OG Nate Herbig (shoulder) both remained out in Tuesday’s practice, both uncertain for Pittsburgh’s Week 2 preseason game against the Bills on Saturday.