Joey Porter Jr. remains limited Tuesday, hopes to play Saturday vs. Bills

Despite describing himself as “limited,” the Steelers rookie still got in work Tuesday during team drills.

By kate.magdziuk
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) walks on the field during the team’s training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 29, 2023, in Latrobe, PA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite participating in individual and team drills at training camp practice, Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. described himself as “limited” Tuesday, Joe Rutter of TribLIVE reports. He suffered an ankle injury earlier in training camp, and eventually held out of the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Buccaneers. However, Rutter notes that Porter Jr. is hopeful to make his debut in Week 2’s preseason game at Acrisure Stadium.

Despite that, Porter Jr. got plenty of work in during both positional and team drills, including pass breakups against WRs George Pickens and Diontae Johnson on intended targets from QB Kenny Pickett.

DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) and OG Nate Herbig (shoulder) both remained out in Tuesday’s practice, both uncertain for Pittsburgh’s Week 2 preseason game against the Bills on Saturday.

