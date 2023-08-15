Former Steelers receiver James Washington cut by Saints, sets up potential reunion in Pittsburgh

Former Steelers wide receiver James Washington has been released by the New Orleans Saints.

He was signed by New Orleans in May after spending the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

While the former second-round pick was signed by Dallas in 2022, he was only active for two games after being placed on IR last August. Washington was released on January 4th before being picked up by the Giants a week later. He was cut by the Giants at the end of January.

This naturally brings the question of what is next for James Washington? Will we see him have a stint in the USFL or XFL in the spring? Is a reunion with the Steelers a possibility?

Both are certainly possible. In 2019, Washington was the go-to target of Mason Rudolph in Ben Roethlisberger’s absence. He saw less targets in 2020, and was hardly used in 2021 in favor of Ray-Ray McCloud for reasons unknown.

At minimum, Washington is of the same skill level of Gunner Olszewski, and certainly superior to Cody White and Hakeem Butler. I wouldn’t be opposed to a return to Pittsburgh for Washington whatsoever. Will it happen? We shall see.