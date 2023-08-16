Steelers Reacts Survey: Offense temperature check, Kendrick Green’s spot on the final 53 & more

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Steelers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.
The Steelers are entering their final 2023 training camp practice, days out from their Week 2 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Things appear to be trending well for Pittsburgh, with a promising opening drive from the Starting offense culminating in a beautiful touchdown from Pickett to Pickens.
(Let’s take a second to watch it again.)
Pickett to Pickens— NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2023
: Stream #PITvsTB on NFL+ https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp pic.twitter.com/Rhp6ZfXBWs
OK, back to regularly scheduled programming.
Behind The Steel Curtain community, this is your chance to let us know how you’re feeling! Temp checks all around — for the team, the offense, and Kendrick Green — the (maybe?) most controversial player on the roster bubble as it stands today. Vote below and sound off in the comments if you so please.
