Steelers’ Franco Harris retirement jersey to be unveiled in Saturday’s game vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making their home preseason debut this weekend against the Buffalo Bills, but there’s something to look forward to before the game.

The Steelers will be conducting a ceremony revealing Franco Harris’ No. 32 jersey on display in the FedEx Great Hall at Acrisure Stadium, after it was officially retired on Christmas Eve last year at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Steelers.com released the following information about the ceremony:

The ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. in the FedEx Great Hall, with Harris’ wife, Dana, and son, Dok, on hand. The two will also be honorary captains for the game. Fans with tickets to the game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m., are encouraged to arrive early to watch the ceremony by entering via Ticketmaster B Gate.

Harris, one of the biggest icons in franchise history, passed away on Dec. 20, four days before he was expected to attend his retirement ceremony. He was part of the Steelers’ first four Super Bowl titles in the 1970s and won MVP honors in Super Bowl IX and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

Harris is perhaps best known for the “Immaculate Reception,” which led the Steelers to their first playoff win in franchise history.

Most of Yinz have probably already seen the play, but for good times' sake, let’s run it again...