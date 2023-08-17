Mike Tomlin expects ‘all healthy players’ to play in Week 2 preseason game vs. Bills

After sitting the majority of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting defense in Week 1 of the preseason, HC Mike Tomlin says he “expects to play all healthy players,” in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports.

He’s already declared DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot), OG Nate Herbig (shoulder), and FS Tre Norwood (leg) as out for Saturday’s game.

Tomlin specifically noted that he expects T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Peterson, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, and rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. to play. Porter Jr. missed Week 1’s preseason matchup managing an ankle injury suffered earlier in camp, which means Saturday will mark his official (albeit preseason) NFL debut.

On the offense, Tomlin confirmed fans will get another look at the starting offense, stating “Those guys are going to play, and they’re going to play more,” Pryor notes, though unspecific as to how much more Kenny Pickett & Co. will actually play. In Week 1, the starting offense played a single 83-yard drive, punctuated with a 33-yard touchdown from Pickett to second-year WR George Pickens.

Kickoff for the Steelers Week 2 preseason game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium.