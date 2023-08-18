Friday Night Happy Hour: Training Camp Celebration, Week 2 preseason (August 18)

Happy Friday, Behind The Steel Curtain-ers!

The Steelers have a Week 2 preseason matchup tomorrow against the Buffalo Bills, but before that, we’ve got a couple of Friday night games to get out of the way, including:

Panthers vs. Giants, 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Bengals vs. Falcons, 7:30 p.m. ET on NFL+

Come here and chat about the live action, say hello to your digital pals as you crack open a refreshing beverage, or enjoy some prompted questions here if you so please. Happy footballing!