Friday Night Happy Hour: Training Camp Celebration, Week 2 preseason (August 18)

Happy Friday, Behind The Steel Curtain-ers!
The Steelers have a Week 2 preseason matchup tomorrow against the Buffalo Bills, but before that, we’ve got a couple of Friday night games to get out of the way, including:
Panthers vs. Giants, 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network
Bengals vs. Falcons, 7:30 p.m. ET on NFL+
Come here and chat about the live action, say hello to your digital pals as you crack open a refreshing beverage, or enjoy some prompted questions here if you so please. Happy footballing!
- What team sends shivers up your spine every time you see them on the Steelers' schedule?
- How are we feeling about the projected splits between RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren? Make your prediction on the percentage split we’ll see between the two!
- Do you/would you go to preseason games if you had the opportunity? Or is it just another expensive stadium experience where you’re robbed of seeing the actual starters for the full length of the game?
- Grade the current vibes of this roster from A to F-. Not skill. Just vibes.
Loading comments...