Steelers Friday mailbag: NFL preseason Week 2

As always, we appreciate the support for the site and you giving us your questions. Let’s hop into this week’s mailbag.

Q: It was announced this week that Buddy Parker, the Steelers HC, 1957-1964, has made it to the final stage of the selection process for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. How can the Steelers get L.C. Greenwood, the sacks leader from the Steel Curtain era, on the ballot. He’s gone now, so “overdue” doesn’t BEGIN to describe this honor for him- SteelerSince73!

The best chance Greenwood has is on the senior ballot. He’s certainly deserving of a spot, and with the class size expanding, I think he’ll get in.

I think Elijah Riley will get the job before the season’s over. Chandon Sullivan just isn’t good enough. Could also see Tre Norwood get some cracks, as well as Kenny Robinson, assuming he makes the team. That will be their biggest question mark until proven otherwise.

Q: Since the Steelers are going 20-0, will they average 45 or 46 points per game?- Lee Norton

47.

Q: Who ends 2023 with more tackles? Backup ILB and special teamer Mark Robinson or the guy without a position DeMarvin Leal?- Player2bNamedLater

Probably Robinson. Rotational linebackers are going to get more tackles than rotational defensive linemen more often than not.

Q: Is Rodney Williams impressing enough to make Zach Gentry obsolete? If not, is he impressing too much to pass waivers and make it to the PS?- Dwoods2u

Rodney is well-liked on the Steelers beat. Nick Farabaugh (who you should definitely keep up with on Twitter) calls him “Hot Rod.” He’s made plays in camp, but the tight end room is too deep, he’ll be a practice squad guy for sure. In terms of a team picking him up? It’s always possible. Teams who could use tight end help like the Colts or Buccaneers may give him a shout.

Q: Does Benton move up in the rotation for the game against the Bills? Will he be in there on the first play that calls for a NT?- Trunnion

Without a doubt. We’ll see more of Benton, perhaps with the starters. He’ll be at the top of the depth chart sooner than later.

Q: Why do the Steelers keeping going after wide receivers that don’t show production just because they are a vet for the locker room? As a vet shouldn’t they lead by example?- SteelersfaninCleveland

I mean, all of their top receivers have been productive. Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson. You won’t find many better top 3 wide receivers on a team. Plus Calvin Austin. That’s four. No team is going to have six All-Pros at receiver. Their room is good.

Q: What will it take for a player at 54-56 to move into the top 53? Wjat will they have to show in Saturday’s game? What are the odds that we will pick up any players after the big cut down August 29? I’ve seen lists of the expected 53. What about the 16 on the practice squad?- steelwoman

If you watched the Browns-Eagles game, Austin Watkins had seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown- it will take a performance like that. The Steelers won’t have many difficult decisions to make when it comes to cutting the roster down.

In terms of any surprise pickups, it depends on if there are any surprising cuts by other teams that fit any needs the Steelers may have.

I’ll have projections for both the final 53 and practice squad coming to the site in the coming days.

Q: Isaiahh Loudermilk. I read he’d been playing as a stand up edge player at times in camp. How has he improved and how may we see him used come game time?

I spoke with Isaiahh after the Friday Night Lights practice. He told me he was working on adding to his move-set and trying to get more explosive off the snap. He’s shown that in camp, and I thought he put together some good tape against the Bucs. I think he could be a good piece of their defensive line.