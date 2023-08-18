Colts sign former Cowboys, Steelers WR James Washington

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington has a new home. According to a press release, the Indianapolis Colts have signed Washington.

Washington, 27, was a second-round pick back in 2018 for the Steelers and spent his first four NFL seasons in Pittsburgh. He racked up 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Steelers.

In 2022, he struggled to catch on. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys, but suffered an injury early in the preseason that limited him to just two appearances with the team. Dallas cut him just before the end of the season.

Washington signed with the New York Giants practice squad ahead of their playoff run but never saw action on the active roster. As a free agent, he signed with the New Orleans Saints, but was cut earlier this week.

The Colts suffered a major injury with receiver Ashton Dulin going down with a torn ACL, so Washington could fulfill the void at that spot.