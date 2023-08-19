Bills vs. Steelers inactives: Who’s in, who’s out for Week 2 preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason has officially arrived! The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium for their first and only home game of the preseason Saturday night, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Both Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and Bills HC Sean McDermott have noted that their starters will play in this game, though McDermott was a bit more specific about his Buffalo Bills. McDermott says to expect Josh Allen & Co. for a “quarter and a half,” while Tomlin was a little coyer, noting that “all healthy players will play”, but for how long is unknown.

Steelers inactives

DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)

OG Nate Herbig (shoulder)

FS Tre Norwood (leg)

WR Hakeem Butler (unknown)

Bills inactives

TE Dawson Knox (finger)

LB Tyler Matakevich (calf, recently activated from PUP)