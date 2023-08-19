 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Night + Cowboys at Seahawks late game Open Thread.

Combo addition.

NFC Wild Card Game: Dallas Cowboys v Seattle Seahawks
Anyone remember this play?
Back from a weekend away camping with the family in the mountains. We went to a beautiful lake we hadn’t camped at in years. Great view of Mt. Hood. We used to camp up there multiple times every summer and fall when Jr was young.

Henry finally decided that swimming was fun, don’t think I’ll ever be able to keep him out of the water now. Spent a couple of nights watching the Perseid meteor shower, didn’t see a ton, but some were quite impressive.

1. Has anyone taken the opportunity to watch the light show offered by the summer’s meteor shower?

2. This came up camping as it usually does. Cheetos, crunchy or puffs?

3. Broderick Jones, is he starting game one?

