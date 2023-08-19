[VIDEO] Former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin makes his return to ‘Heinz’

Buffalo Bills safety and former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin returned to Acrisure Stadium Saturday afternoon in preparation for the team’s Week 2 preseason game against the Steelers.

It’s likely to be an emotional return for Hamlin, who making his first return to the stadium where he started it all as a freshman at Pitt. Last season, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in the kind of horrifying moment that Steelers fans are all too familiar with having witnessed the career-ending hit to Ryan Shazier just years ago.

Thanks to the prompt medical attention of the training staff, Hamlin made an incredible recovery, having returned to live game action in the Bill’s Week 1 preseason game against the Colts. In his return, Hamlin recorded three solo tackles.

Hamlin seems to have enjoyed his return, even taking time to sign autographs for Pitt fans from the field.

Damar Hamlin, back where it all started.



You can see him capturing the moment too. pic.twitter.com/3LsQlJy1VQ — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) August 19, 2023

Pre game hugs from Diontae Johnson to Damar Hamlin on his first official return to Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Cc9fKz9kG3 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 19, 2023

Damar Hamlin back in his hometown signing Bills and Pitt gear pic.twitter.com/ZGFsE4Tzpf — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 19, 2023

Damar Hamlin back home in Pittsburgh tonight and should get plenty of snaps.#Bills pic.twitter.com/yZUFbgtyTM — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 19, 2023

Welcome home, Damar.