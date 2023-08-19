 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

[VIDEO] Former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin makes his return to ‘Heinz’

By kate.magdziuk
Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety and former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin returned to Acrisure Stadium Saturday afternoon in preparation for the team’s Week 2 preseason game against the Steelers.

It’s likely to be an emotional return for Hamlin, who making his first return to the stadium where he started it all as a freshman at Pitt. Last season, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in the kind of horrifying moment that Steelers fans are all too familiar with having witnessed the career-ending hit to Ryan Shazier just years ago.

Thanks to the prompt medical attention of the training staff, Hamlin made an incredible recovery, having returned to live game action in the Bill’s Week 1 preseason game against the Colts. In his return, Hamlin recorded three solo tackles.

Hamlin seems to have enjoyed his return, even taking time to sign autographs for Pitt fans from the field.

Welcome home, Damar.

