Steelers’ Kwon Alexander sees hefty fine for hit vs. Bucs

Steelers LB Kwon Alexander received a $43,709 fine for unnecessary roughness in Week 1’s preseason game against the Buccaneers, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports. The hefty fine amounts to nearly one third of his $152,500 signing bonus on his recent deal with the team.

This hit cost Steelers ILB Kwon Alexander a $43,709 fine for unnecessary roughness, source confirms. pic.twitter.com/vEMPVL9fcl — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 19, 2023

Alexander will need to clean hits like this up, but undoubtedly, his Week 1 preseason debut with the team should have fans excited that they may have found a steal of a signing during training camp, having just inked his deal with the Steelers on July 30.