 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers’ Kwon Alexander sees hefty fine for hit vs. Bucs

By kate.magdziuk
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Steelers LB Kwon Alexander received a $43,709 fine for unnecessary roughness in Week 1’s preseason game against the Buccaneers, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports. The hefty fine amounts to nearly one third of his $152,500 signing bonus on his recent deal with the team.

Alexander will need to clean hits like this up, but undoubtedly, his Week 1 preseason debut with the team should have fans excited that they may have found a steal of a signing during training camp, having just inked his deal with the Steelers on July 30.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...