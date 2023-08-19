Steelers score TDs on back to back opening drives for 14-0 start over Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers have showed fans all they could have wanted and more in their hot start of the Week 2 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

It didn’t take long for the engine to get going, either, with second-year RB Jaylen Warren breaking off a 62-yard touchdown on the sixth play of the game.

Jaylen Warren makes a HOUSE CALL 62 YARDS AND GONE pic.twitter.com/rygeDLoJen — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) August 19, 2023

After holding Josh Allen and the Bills’ starting offense to just eight yards on their first possession, WR Calvin Austin returned a 54-yard punt to set them up for another score.

The Steelers started their drive from the Bills 25, and it took Kenny Pickett a single attempt to hit Pat Freiermuth over the middle for the score.

Here. We. Go.