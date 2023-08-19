Steelers score TDs on back to back opening drives for 14-0 start over Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers have showed fans all they could have wanted and more in their hot start of the Week 2 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.
It didn’t take long for the engine to get going, either, with second-year RB Jaylen Warren breaking off a 62-yard touchdown on the sixth play of the game.
Jaylen Warren makes a HOUSE CALL 62 YARDS AND GONE pic.twitter.com/rygeDLoJen— SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) August 19, 2023
After holding Josh Allen and the Bills’ starting offense to just eight yards on their first possession, WR Calvin Austin returned a 54-yard punt to set them up for another score.
Watch @CalvinAustinIII accelerate— NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2023
: Stream #BUFvsPIT on #NFLPlus https://t.co/L9mPiySUki pic.twitter.com/7xU01aJCWa
The Steelers started their drive from the Bills 25, and it took Kenny Pickett a single attempt to hit Pat Freiermuth over the middle for the score.
Tally 6 more‼️ @kennypickett10 @pat_fry5— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 19, 2023
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/T87FSng3KS pic.twitter.com/VtEbAdxiHD
Here. We. Go.
Loading comments...