Steelers score TDs on back to back opening drives for 14-0 start over Bills

Pittsburgh got off to a flawless start in Saturday’s preseason game.

Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have showed fans all they could have wanted and more in their hot start of the Week 2 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

It didn’t take long for the engine to get going, either, with second-year RB Jaylen Warren breaking off a 62-yard touchdown on the sixth play of the game.

After holding Josh Allen and the Bills’ starting offense to just eight yards on their first possession, WR Calvin Austin returned a 54-yard punt to set them up for another score.

The Steelers started their drive from the Bills 25, and it took Kenny Pickett a single attempt to hit Pat Freiermuth over the middle for the score.

Here. We. Go.

