Wednesday open thread: 5 questions to get you over the hump (August 2)

Happy Hump Day, Steelers fans! I hope you’ve enjoyed the first week of Steelers training camp, injury news aside. Incredibly disappointing news for CB Cory Trice, who seemed to have a legitimate shot to make an impact in the secondary as a rookie. But alas, training camp must go on. We’ll soon see who steps up with the additional opportunity!

Unfortunately, we haven’t had any team members on the ground, but we’re excited to announce that our new Deputy Editor, Jarrett Bailey, will be attending the Friday Night Lights practice, as well as Saturday’s training camp practice to give you all some live coverage, direct from the source! He’ll be live tweeting the Steelers practices, and we’ll be compiling it all right here at Behind The Steel Curtain.

Now, let’s chat! Here are five questions to get you over the hump.

Offensive and defensive pass interference aside, how much does the George Pickens-Joey Porter Jr. matchup get you amped for the season? Please grade on a scale from 1-10. Which Steelers jersey is the safest to buy right now, besides T.J. Watt? Will you watch this year’s Hall of Fame game featuring the Jets and Browns? Scope out the AFC North competition??? How did you become a Pittsburgh Steelers fan? If you had to pick a roommate to share your dorm with at St. Vincent, who would it be? Consider personality, cleanliness, and projected willingness to share snacks, among other things.

New to the Behind The Steel Curtain community? Join up, and jump into the comments with your answers!