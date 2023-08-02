Steelers CB Cory Trice placed on IR, ending his rookie season

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced several roster moves Wednesday, most notably placing rookie CB Cory Trice on the injured reserve list after suffering a non-contact injury in Tuesday’s practice. Since this roster move comes ahead of the season, Trice will be unable to return this year, effectively ending his rookie season.

It’s a heartbreaking blow for the Steelers' seventh-round rookie, who was making a push to earn a spot on the team’s final 53-man roster with a lot of questions at the cornerback position.

The injury to Trice could provide others on the roster, including depth pieces Elijah Riley, and Duke Dawson, to earn playing time. These two will be names to watch through the remainder of Steelers training camp.