Steelers LB T.J. Watt ranked *how low* on the NFL’s Top 100 list for 2023?

Steelers LB T.J. Watt received more news to add to the arsenal for a bounceback 2023 season late Tuesday, finally hearing his name on the NFL’s Top 100 list... though perhaps a bit earlier than he would have liked. The NFL Top 100 list is revealed in reverse order, and this year, Watt ranked No. 27 overall.

A drop from last season may have been expected, having ranked No. 6 overall on the NFL’s Top 100 list ahead of the 2022 season, after the superstar missed time with pectoral and knee injuries. A 21-spot tumble feels like a bit much, though. Over the last three seasons, Watt ranked second in the league with 43 sacks, while leading the league in both quarterback hits (92) and tackles for loss (52).

Watt was also slighted by his player rating in Madden 24, coming in at with an overall 94 rating, behind other notable edge rushers like Myles Garrett (Browns) and Nick Bosa (49ers). If Watt can remain healthy, he’ll remain an evergreen fixture in the running for Defensive Player of the Year. Ahead of the 2023 season, Watt’s odds to win DPOY sit at +850, behind Micah Parsons and the aforementioned Myles Garrett, who sit at +600 and +750, respectively.