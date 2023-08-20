LB Myles Jack announces retirement, maybe to prepare for zombie apocalypse?

Former Steelers LB Myles Jack surprisingly announced his retirement Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. What makes the timing all the more surprising is Jack’s signing a one-year, $1.775 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles just two weeks ago. He played in each of the team’s two preseason games prior to the announcement, though he was generally unproductive, totaling just two five total tackles on 53 snaps played.

After being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jaguars, he spent the first six years of his career there before being released in March of 2022. He went on to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Steelers after his release but was released after one year with the starting defense. In his final NFL season, Jack led the Steelers with 104 tackles, including three for a loss.

The Athletic’s Zac Berman noted that once Jack was released by the Steelers, he had “considered trade school to become an electrician or plumber.”

“I like to work. I couldn’t sit at home. I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. ...I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something.” — Myles Jack

Who among us can’t relate to that?