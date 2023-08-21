NFL analyst says Steelers should trade Najee Harris for Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts have given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade. Taylor was hoping to get a long-term extension from the Colts, but the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a deal, leading the star running back to not practice during training camp and make it known he wanted out of Indianapolis.

In the wake of the news, NFL analyst Chad Forbes suggested that the Steelers should make a move for the former second-round pick out of Wisconsin by sending a package consisting of a 2024 second-round pick, a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick, and running back Najee Harris to the Colts.

If I’m the Steelers, I call the #Colts and offer Najee Harris, a 2024 2nd Rd Selection & Conditional 2025 4th for Jonathan Taylor. That’s a move that makes the Steelers seismically better. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) August 21, 2023

Taylor led the NFL in rushing in 2021 with 1,811 yards. He also led the league in rushing touchdowns that season with 18. Is this a move the Steelers should consider?