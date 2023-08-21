 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL analyst says Steelers should trade Najee Harris for Jonathan Taylor

Chad Forbes suggests the Steelers send a package including Najee Harris to Indianapolis for Jonathan Taylor

By JBaileyNFL
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade. Taylor was hoping to get a long-term extension from the Colts, but the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a deal, leading the star running back to not practice during training camp and make it known he wanted out of Indianapolis.

In the wake of the news, NFL analyst Chad Forbes suggested that the Steelers should make a move for the former second-round pick out of Wisconsin by sending a package consisting of a 2024 second-round pick, a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick, and running back Najee Harris to the Colts.

Taylor led the NFL in rushing in 2021 with 1,811 yards. He also led the league in rushing touchdowns that season with 18. Is this a move the Steelers should consider?

