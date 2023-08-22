Steelers practice squad projections ahead of preseason Week 3

We are entering the final week of preseason play, which means every NFL team will be cutting their respective rosters down to 53 players.
The Steelers won’t have too many nitty-gritty decisions to make when it comes to their roster, but there will be a couple guys on the fringe who don’t make the cut. These are my projections on who the 16 players will be on the practice squad.
Offense
- QB Tanner Morgan
- RB Xazavian Valladay
- RB Greg Bell
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- WR Jordan Byrd
- TE Rodney Williams
- OL Spencer Anderson
- OL Dylan Cook
Valladay made an impression as an athlete, as did Byrd. It wouldn’t shock me if Anderson made the 53-man roster. If Williams was on any other team, he would have a good shot of being the third tight end on a team.
Defense
- DL Montravius Adams
- LB David Perales
- LB Nick Kwiatkowski
- LB Quinchy Roche
- CB Madre Harper
- CB Luc Barcoo
- S Tre Norwood
- S Kenny Robinson
Adams is another fringe guy, but I think he gets edged out by a few other defensive linemen who have had more impressive showings in camp and preseason. Norwood and Robinson will be two reliable options to call up in case of injury.
