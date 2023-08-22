Steelers practice squad projections ahead of preseason Week 3

We are entering the final week of preseason play, which means every NFL team will be cutting their respective rosters down to 53 players.

The Steelers won’t have too many nitty-gritty decisions to make when it comes to their roster, but there will be a couple guys on the fringe who don’t make the cut. These are my projections on who the 16 players will be on the practice squad.

Offense

QB Tanner Morgan

RB Xazavian Valladay

RB Greg Bell

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

WR Jordan Byrd

TE Rodney Williams

OL Spencer Anderson

OL Dylan Cook

Valladay made an impression as an athlete, as did Byrd. It wouldn’t shock me if Anderson made the 53-man roster. If Williams was on any other team, he would have a good shot of being the third tight end on a team.

Defense

DL Montravius Adams

LB David Perales

LB Nick Kwiatkowski

LB Quinchy Roche

CB Madre Harper

CB Luc Barcoo

S Tre Norwood

S Kenny Robinson

Adams is another fringe guy, but I think he gets edged out by a few other defensive linemen who have had more impressive showings in camp and preseason. Norwood and Robinson will be two reliable options to call up in case of injury.