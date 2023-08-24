3 position battles to watch in Steelers preseason finale vs. Falcons

The Steelers will play their final game of the 2023 NFL preseason Thursday in Atlanta against the Falcons.

Once the Steelers wrap up the preseason, they will have just days to figure out who will be on the final 53-man roster, and who will be let go or assigned to the practice squad. With several spots on the roster up for grab, here are the three position battles to watch closely as Pittsburgh puts a bow on the preseason.

Defensive line

Several guys are still scratching and clawing to earn a spot in the defensive line rotation. Armon Watts and Montravius Adams will be two guys to watch closely, as it looks like they will be where the line is drawn on who makes the roster as an interior defensive lineman. Others to keep an eye on include Breiden Fehoko and Isaiahh Loudermilk as they look to solidify spots on the final roster, as well.

Tight end

I’ll be interested to see what the Steelers do with their tight ends come final cut time. Rostering all four doesn’t make much sense, and it could result in Zach Gentry getting sent down to the practice squad.

Nickel cornerback

Mike Tomlin made it clear that both Elijah Riley and Chandon Sullivan will each have opportunities to earn the starting nickel role. With both defensive backs coming off impressive performances against the Buffalo Bills, this is still the Steelers’ most up-in-the-air position in terms of not knowing who will be the starter.