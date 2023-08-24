Steelers set to test offensive line depth in Week 3 preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing several key fixtures on the offensive line in Thursday’s Week 3 preseason matchup against the Falcons. Among those not dressed for the preseason finale are LG Kevin Dotson (shoulder), RG James Daniels, as well as backup RG Nate Herbig (shoulder), Steelers Now beat reporter Alan Saunders reported.

Not only will this be a test for the backups on the offensive line, but also the Steelers starting offense, who are expected to get limited snaps in the team’s final preseason matchup. This will be a key matchup for former third-round pick, backup center Kendrick Green, who’s found himself on the bubble ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline.

Incredibly, Pickett’s seen pressure on just 18.2% of dropbacks so far this preseason, as compared with 31.5% of dropbacks in the 2022 season. From a clean pocket, Pickett has completed 88.9% of pass attempts, averaging 11.3 yards per attempt, 2 TDs, and a 153.5 passer rating.

On the defense, Saunders noted DTs Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi as not dressed with the team, while safety Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn’t seen ahead of the game.