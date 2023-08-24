Filed under: Steelers Week 3 Preseason vs. Falcons: Open Thread By kate.magdziuk@katemagdziuk Aug 24, 2023, 7:39pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Steelers Week 3 Preseason vs. Falcons: Open Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images Ladies and gents, we have kickoff! The Pittsburgh Steelers have received the opening kickoff. How are you celebrating the preseason finale? Chat with your fellow BTSC community members in the comments! More From Behind the Steel Curtain Instant analysis: Steelers look Week 1 ready in preseason finale vs. Falcons VIDEO: Kenny Pickett, George Pickens connect for 35-yard completion Steelers starting offense scores on 5 of 5 preseason drives WATCH: Calvin Austin with his second big punt return in consecutive weeks WATCH: Kenny Pickett, Diontae Johnson connect on long reception vs. Falcons Steelers set to test OL depth in Week 3 preseason Loading comments...
