Steelers starting offense scores on 5 of 5 preseason drives

The Pittsburgh Steelers starting offense has officially closed the door on their preseason, and boy, was it a good one. In five preseason drives, the first-team offense scored five total touchdowns, three of those going for 25 or more yards.

Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett showed everything you could ask for, even if three of his five drives under center this preseason came against backup defenders. He closes out his 2023 preseason campaign, completing 13 of 15 pass attempts for 199 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions for a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

With Pickett under center, WR Diontae Johnson has led the team with four targets, catching all four of those for 65 yards. George Pickens and Allen Robinson both rank just behind Johnson with three targets a piece, though Pickens has been much more efficient on those opportunities, totaling three catches for 76 receiving yards and a score to Robinson’s two catches for 12 yards.

Here’s a look at each of the touchdowns scored by the first-team offense in the 2023 preseason.

Week 1 vs. Bucs: Kenny Pickett to George Pickens

Week 2 vs. Bills: Jaylen Warren

Week 2 vs. Bills: Kenny Pickett to Pat Freiermuth

Perfectly placed ball from Kenny Pickett to Pat Freiermuth pic.twitter.com/H0L2zve2xg — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) August 19, 2023

Week 3 vs. Falcons: Najee Harris

Week 3 vs. Falcons: Jaylen Warren