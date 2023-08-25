9 winners from Steelers win over Falcons

The Steelers ended their dominant preseason with a 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons. As final roster cuts are due to be made this Tuesday, several guys were playing for roster spots, and multiple players shined. Here are nine winners from the Steelers’ preseason finale.

LB Elandon Roberts

I get a lot of Lawrence Timmons, Larry Foote vibes from Roberts. He’ll be a guy who is vital to the success of the Steelers, but will fly under the radar in a defense filled with stars. He had a great showing against the Falcons, registering two tackles for loss and a sack. His closing speed was evident, as was his power in terms of showing off his hit stick ability.

RB Anthony McFarland

McFarland has had a great preseason, and he capped it off with another great performance. he totaled 55 yards on 10 carries, including a 31 yard scamper, and rushed for a touchdown that gave the Steelers a three-score lead. He may find some touches throughout the season as a change of pace back.

TE Connor Heyward

I was happy to see the Steelers utilize Heyward in the way they did against Atlanta. He had four carries out of the backfield, and also caught two passes, one of which went for 16 yards. He is going to be the Steelers’ big Swiss army knife, while Calvin Austin will be the butterfly knife of the offense and the return game.

LB Nick Herbig

We seemingly cannot make it through a game without Nick Herbig doing something awesome. He registered another sack, giving him 3.5 for the preseason. He did the right tackle, Jalen Mayfield dirty as well, tossing his hands to the side and getting the inside leverage to get to the quarterback. Everything about Herbig’s performance through camp and preseason action says he has the potential to be a star.

LB Markus Golden

I liked what I saw from Golden. He got a few pressures on the quarterback, and almost forced an interception to Patrick Peterson while pursuing Taylor Heinicke. Herbig has been the edge rusher that has gotten the majority of the attention over the last month, but Golden has been really solid.

LT Broderick Jones

That was the most comfortable Jones has looked so far. He looked better in pass protection, he looked collected, and he continued to show growth.

LB Mark Robinson

Robinson forced a fumble that was recovered by safety Kenny Robinson. The off-ball linebackers had a big night as a whole.

DE Armon Watts

Watts had a nice pressure on Logan Woodside that was very nearly a sack, but the Falcons’ quarterback got rid of the ball just before being brought down. Regardless, Watts needed a nice showing to make his case to be on the final roster, and that was certainly a nice play.

LB Quincy Roche

Roche put the icing on the cake with a strip sack late in the fourth quarter. He feels like a lock for the practice squad and could be a guy that gets called up in relief of an injury.