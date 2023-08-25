Steelers Friday mailbag: NFL preseason Week 3 edition

Welcome to the final Steelers mailbag of the preseason. As always, thank you all so much for supporting the site and sending us your questions, it is very appreciated. Let’s dive in.

Q: Do teams send scouts to other teams camps and practices to get good intel on players who are eventually cut or on practice squads? Basically, how informed or blind are teams when they sign a player who was cut by another team or on another team’s practice squad?- HaloSteel

Other team reps can’t go to practices of other teams unless permission has been given to do so.

Q: How important is it for the Steelers to win their first game against the Niners? SF favored by 2.5 even though this is a home game for us. The 49er defense is rated #1 in the league. The QB situation is less certain but Purdy will start.- huntingtonbeachsteeler

It’s always important to begin the season on the right foot. They have a favorable first month of the season, so it’s not as if Week 1 is a must-win, but it would certainly put them in a great position. For what it’s worth, I do think they win.

Q: Who is your preseason pick for Steelers rookie-of-the-year?- DaveInBalt

Joey Porter Jr. is the safe pick. Nick Herbig is my dark horse.

Q: Do you think any of the rookies earn a starting spot week 1 or are pretty close?- jomac

I don’t think any start right away. Broderick Jones will eventually, and there are several guys that will see a lot of field time (Joey Porter Jr., Darnell Washington, Nick Herbig). So no rookie Week 1 starters if I had to guess, but their presence will be felt.

Q: Are Steelers fans the most Bi-Polar fans in the league? Love the team when they win, and hate and want to fire everyone when they lose?- Polamolicules Dule

They are certainly in the conversation. I’d say 49ers fans are up there, as well. But many Steelers fans are a spoiled bunch who don’t realize how good they have it.

Q: Watched a podcast from Steel Curtain Network tonight that introduced an award in the elk of The Redman Award and it was named something like The Keisel Award and was given to Spencer Anderson. How do you feel about that, are you bothered or are you cool with all of that. Personally, I have Anderson picked at this point for The Redman and feel like this hurts his chances. Like the guy and his potential all across the line, but feel support for a burrowed award may effect him.- Blunosed Steelhead

Anderson had a really good camp and preseason. Would not be shocked if he makes the roster, and if he doesn’t he’ll be the first call up if an injury occurs up front.

Q: If the Steelers start less than 3-1 for the season, will fans call for Coach Tomlins head.. again?- Polamolicules Dude

More than likely. I think they should start 4-0, all of their first four games are winnable. However, every team has at least one game they lose that they shouldn’t and the Steelers tend to have one of those early in the season every year. They haven’t won a game on the road against the Raiders since 1995 and are historically bad against Las Vegas in the Tomlin era, so don’t be shocked if they drop that game. Houston has a sneakily good roster, but the Steelers should win that. 2-2 feels like the absolute floor through the first four games.

Q: Can Diontae surpass 100 receptions?- aitch b

He caught 86 passes last season. 100 is definitely on the table with an entire offseason to build the chemistry with Kenny, and the offense looks like they’ll allow Pickett to push the ball downfield more.

Q: Who will be the ILBs and DBs (Ss and CBs) starters come week 1?- Polamolicules Dude

Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts will be the top two ILBs with Holcomb rotating in. SS will be Damontae Kazee. CBs will be Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace on the outside and probably Chandon Sullivan at nickel to start the season.

Q: Which fringe player showed enough in the preseason games to make the 53 man roster?- KyleC87

Armon Watts impressed me a lot. Isaiahh Loudermilk started camp as a fringe guy, but I think his roster spot is secured.