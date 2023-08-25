Friday Happy Hour + Week 3 preseason open thread

Haaaaappy Friday, BTSC-ers!
Who’s ready for some more football (kind of, sort of)?
Tonight, we’ve got three games on tap:
- Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. ET on CBS
- New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network
- LA Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network
Three of the teams featured in tonight’s action will play the Steelers in the 2023 season, including the 49ers, Titans, and Patriots. So, if you have to pick one game to tune into, might as well make it Patriots vs. Titans to get the scoop on both!
Tell us what you’re having for dinner, what you’re drinking, and how you’re celebrating #VictoryFriday! Some q’s to get the chat rolling:
- Who’s your favorite in the running for the 2023 Isaac Redman Award? See criteria + some potential names here, for reference. Updates coming soon!
- The Steelers are 2+ point underdogs against four teams in the 2023 season, including the 49ers, Seahawks, Bengals, and Ravens. Which of these teams is PIT most likely to beat (at least once, in the case of Ravens + Bengals)?
- Conversely, the Steelers are 2+ point favorites against six different teams this year, including the Texans, Rams, Titans, Packers, Cardinals, and Colts. Which of these teams is most likely to hand Pittsburgh a surprise loss?
- Make a prediction! How many, if any, trades do the Steelers get done ahead of the roster cut deadline?
