Friday Happy Hour + Week 3 preseason open thread

Haaaaappy Friday, BTSC-ers!

Who’s ready for some more football (kind of, sort of)?

Tonight, we’ve got three games on tap:

Three of the teams featured in tonight’s action will play the Steelers in the 2023 season, including the 49ers, Titans, and Patriots. So, if you have to pick one game to tune into, might as well make it Patriots vs. Titans to get the scoop on both!

Tell us what you’re having for dinner, what you’re drinking, and how you’re celebrating #VictoryFriday! Some q’s to get the chat rolling: