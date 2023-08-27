When is the NFL roster cut deadline?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just days away from arguably the most challenging day of the year — roster cutdown day.

All 32 teams in the NFL have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to dwindle the roster from 90 to 53 players, meaning close to 1,200 players will lose their jobs between now and then. Some of those players will revert back to a practice squad, but others will be left as free agents and some will never see an NFL roster again in their careers.

The Steelers are already working towards their big roster cut, saying goodbye to eight players on Saturday. Wide receiver Dan Chisena, defensive back Nevelle Clarke, linebacker Kuony Deng, cornerback Madre Harper, defensive lineman James Nyamwaya, kicker B.T. Potter, linebacker Forrest Rhyne and long snapper Rex Sunahara were placed on waivers by the Steelers.

These now-former Steelers will have a chance to be claimed by the other 31 teams on waivers, but if they go unclaimed, they will become free agents.