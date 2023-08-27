The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the 2023 season with a talented receiver duo in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

While Johnson has emerged as one of the league’s best wideouts, Pickens has the potential to make big strides in his second professional season.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon has listed Johnson and Pickens as one of the league’s five most underrated receiver pairings.

Diontae Johnson is the experienced option, one who’s averaged 85 receptions and 911.5 yards across four seasons. He didn’t score a touchdown last year, oddly enough, but is presumably due for positive regression after attracting 147 targets in 2022. The rising star, though, is George Pickens. As a rookie, he reeled in 52 passes for 801 yards and four scores with a penchant for making some jaw-dropping catches. Johnson and Pickens both have 1,000-yard upside alongside young quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The other dynamic duos listed in Kenyon’s article were DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney (Chicago Bears), Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos), Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk (Jacksonville Jaguars), and Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson (Washington Commanders).

Johnson and Pickens are set to make their 2023 debut in two weeks’ time at home against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. inside Acrisure Stadium.