5 Steelers to be excited about watching Week 1

We are less than two weeks away from the Steelers opening their 2023 season against the San Francisco 49ers in the friendly confines of Acrisure Stadium.

With that in mind, there are players that have the interest of several fans above other players on the roster. Here are the five players you should be excited to see in Week 1.

Disclaimer: We are all excited to see the stars. So honorable mention to Kenny Pickett, Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Now onto the list.

Allen Robinson

I really feel like Allen Robinson landed in the perfect spot. He gets to the the third or fourth option on a team full of young talent that he can mentor and simultaneously benefit from playing alongside.

Allen Robinson making 'big difference' in Steelers offense as he settles into slot role #Steelers https://t.co/9vgOh4HNSE pic.twitter.com/BN1OrzSxla — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 26, 2023

Having him play the big slot role will serve the offense well, and he will be a big part of the Steelers’ success, especially if he has constant mismatches.

Calvin Austin III

Sticking with the receiver position and good God in heaven are Steelers fans amped for Calvin Austin.

With 19 days left until the season starts let’s relive this Calvin Austin TD pic.twitter.com/bcxgISU2zu — SteelYinzer (@YinzerofSteel07) August 22, 2023

He showcased that rumored world class speed in the preseason, and now we’ll get to see how Pittsburgh utilizes him in games that count. Whether he’s returning kicks, taking jet sweeps, or burning defensive backs, Austin is going to be the butterfly knife of the Steelers.

Kwon Alexander

You could put the rest of the Steelers off-ball linebackers on here in parentheses, but Alexander is the one I’m most excited about.

The former Pro Bowler looked great in the preseason, especially in his unofficial Steelers debut against the Buccaneers to kickoff exhibition play. Having his presence, his closing speed, and nose for the football in the middle of the defense will give Pittsburgh a huge boost.

Patrick Peterson

This is a future Hall of Fame cornerback who still has juice left who will not only be the starting cornerback, but is mentoring and grooming a hopeful future star in Joey Porter Jr. Peterson is such a Mike Tomlin guy, too, which makes this fit even better. I love the signing, and I love what he adds to the defense and the locker room.

Darnell Washington

I want to see how Matt Canada and Mike Tomlin utilize Washington because there isn’t a limit to what they could do. Line him up in the slot and laugh as 5’9” cornerbacks try to stop him in the middle of the field.

Throw him jump balls in the red zone. Heck, give him jet sweeps and handoffs from inside the five, who would stop him? Not to mention what he’ll add as a run blocker. With a guy that big and that athletic, the possibilities are endless for what he could bring to the offense.