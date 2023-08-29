Should Steelers pursue Bradley Roby?

With all 32 NFL teams making their final cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, there are always a select few players that surprisingly hit the open market.

Cornerback Bradley Roby is one of those names, as the New Orleans Saints cut the Super Bowl champion after two years with the team. He began his career in Denver, where he was part of the vaunted “No Fly Zone” defense that helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers. He left Denver ahead of the 2019 season in free agency, signing with the Houston Texans. After two years in Houston, he then went to New Orleans where he spent the last two seasons.

While the Steelers have very few holes on their roster, their biggest question mark remains the nickelback spot on the defense. Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley battled for the spot throughout camp and the preseason, and both are on the 53-man roster. However, the Steelers also gave an initial roster spot to James Pierre. Roby would be an upgrade over Pierre, who the Steelers have seen little to no progress from over the last two seasons.

Roby would give the Steelers versatility. He can play both on the perimeter and in the slot, and it would give Pittsburgh another reliable veteran who still has some juice left.