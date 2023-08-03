Cleveland Browns vs. The New York Football Jets: Thursday Night HOF Football Open Thread

HOF BTSC electronic neighborhood pub addition.

If you’re wondering why this matchup, as I was. Cleveland’s Joe Thomas and New York’s Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis, join Ronde Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Holley, and Ken Riley as the 2023 HOF class on Saturday.

Probably see the starters for about a series of vanilla football, so it’s unlikely to be particularly compelling, but hey it’s football.

Join fellow Steelers fans for our first opportunity of the preseason to hang out and watch some ball together.