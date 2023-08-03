 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cleveland Browns vs. The New York Football Jets: Thursday Night HOF Football Open Thread

Thursday Night HOF game.

By SNW
/ new
NFL: AUG 03 Hall of Fame Game - Jets vs Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HOF BTSC electronic neighborhood pub addition.

If you’re wondering why this matchup, as I was. Cleveland’s Joe Thomas and New York’s Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis, join Ronde Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Holley, and Ken Riley as the 2023 HOF class on Saturday.

Probably see the starters for about a series of vanilla football, so it’s unlikely to be particularly compelling, but hey it’s football.

Join fellow Steelers fans for our first opportunity of the preseason to hang out and watch some ball together.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...