Ronde Barber discusses Steelers HC Mike Tomlin as a pivotal part of his success ahead of HOF induction

Former cornerback Ronde Barber shouted out Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Thursday night at the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame game featuring the Jets and Browns.

Barber was a 3x All-Pro, having spent his entire 15-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his retirement in 2012. In addition to his All-Pro honors, Barber was a 5x Pro Bowl selection, ranking fourth in NFL history with 14 non-offensive touchdowns. He totaled 47 interceptions over his career, taking eight of them for a pick-six (8th most in history).

Tomlin worked as the defensive backs coach for the Bucs from 2001 on through the 2005 NFL season, which was his first NFL coaching position. Tomlin then went on to accept the head coach position with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007. Each of Barber’s All-Pro selections came during his seasons with Tomlin, including in the 2001 season, where he had a career-high 10 interceptions.