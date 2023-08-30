Over the Hump: 5 Steelers questions to get you past Wednesday (August 30)

Good evening, Steelers faithful! It’s been a busy couple of days in the NFL universe, with lots of players on the receiving end of disappointing news as they look to continue their careers in the NFL.

Among the bitter sweet news is also a new beginning, though — a sign that real, live, actually competitive NFL football is RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER.

Here are 5 Steelers questions to get you over the hump.

Name your pick for the most surprising cut at the NFL roster deadline. Or, which cut stung the most? Is Omar Khan already a top-five GM in the NFL? If so, who are the only GMs he ranks behind?

3. Are there any players that were released that you wish were signed back to the practice squad? (For me, Zach Gentry!)

4. How relieved are you that Kendrick Green at fullback will no longer be a staple piece of content in Steelers media? (For me? 10/10)

5. We’re 11 days out from Steelers kickoff!!! Name the best Steeler to wear No. 11, and once you think on that for a bit, tell me — is it already Allen Robinson II before he’s even played a regular-season snap? Here’s a list of players to wear No. 11, courtesy of Pro Football Reference.

New to the Behind The Steel Curtain community? Join up, and jump into the comments with your answers!