Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kendrick Green is starting fresh with the Houston Texans, but it comes after a tumultuous first two years in the league.

Green was drafted out of Illinois in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and started 15 games as Ben Roethlisberger’s center as a rookie. However, he couldn’t stick with the starting offensive line and was relegated to backup duties in 2022. However, Green never suited up for the Steelers last season. He tried to stick around the Steelers in training camp this summer, even suiting up as a fullback to try and find ways to help the team. However, Pittsburgh cut him loose in a trade with Houston.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio expressed his excitement for Green, while also taking a jab at Roethlisberger.

“He actually played more competitive than people think,” Caserio said. “I know there’s been some commentary made about him, specifically from the guy that played quarterback there. In the end, you can’t worry about what happened somewhere else.”

It’s likely Caserio is referencing a podcast appearance Roethlisberger recently made, where Green came up in conversation.

“They drafted that guy to be my center,” Roethlisberger said on the Footbahlin’ Podcast “Last year, he didn’t even dress. And now they have him playing a little bit of fullback… Kevin Colbert and them drafted him to be my center my final year.”

“This is not a knock on him. I love Kendrick Green. He was a great guy. Good teammate.”

While Roethlisberger wasn’t knocking Green, the wording didn’t make his former teammate (who was fighting for a roster spot) shine in a positive light. And this was Caserio’s way of “welcoming” Green to Houston ... by trying to knock down Big Ben.