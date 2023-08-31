Get ready for Steelers kickoff with some fresh gear from HOMAGE!

We’re just 10 days out from the Pittsburgh Steelers kickoff! Are you all stocked up on your Steelers game-day gear? If not, have no fear!

HOMAGE is back this season to provide Behind The Steel Curtain readers with a huge selection of Steelers merch to keep you in style all season long.

The Steelers collection at HOMAGE has a little bit of everything, from merch featuring your classic Steelers logos to this VICTORY MONDAY t-shirt, which is bound to be worn quite often if all goes as planned in the 2023 season...

Pittsburgh Steelers Victory Monday T-Shirt $36 Victory is yours with this super-soft Pittsburgh tee. Bask in the wins of the weekend and savor the good times with a look for your Pittsburgh Steelers, and Victory Monday. Pay homage. $36 at Homage

Or, if you’re a fan of repping the Steelers legends of yesteryear, the Hall of Fame collection might be for you, with signature designs featuring Jerome Bettis, Troy Polamalu, and of course, Jack Lambert.

Steelers Jack Lambert Signature T-Shirt $38 Four-time Super Bowl Champion, 1976 Defensive Player of the Year, and one of the greatest linebackers of his generation: Jack Lambert was one of the best Steelers of all time. Rep Pittsburgh and an NFL legend with this super-soft tee. Pay homage. $38 at Homage

Don’t wait — order your HOMAGE Steelers gear today and get free shipping to the US on orders of $75+! Check out the full collection and Gear Up for the Steelers 2023 season with HOMAGE. Here. We. Go!

BTSC Community — is there any design you’d love to see in the HOMAGE shop in future seasons? Let us know in the comments!