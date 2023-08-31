Steelers Reacts: BTSC grades the Kevin Dotson grade, predicts PIT’s finish in AFC North

We asked the Behind The Steel Curtain community to sound off, and you all delivered!

A few days ago, we asked you all to vote and give us your thoughts on a few questions regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are the takeaways.

BTSC is all in on OG Isaac Seumalo.

The Steelers had a pretty clutch offseason under GM Omar Khan in his first full year as “the guy.” Among a series of successful trades and a beautiful draft came a number of moves in free agency with potential to significantly impact Pittsbugh’s ability to carry on the success they found in the preseason.

We asked the Behind The Steel Curtain community to vote on which of the free agent signings will have the biggest impact on the 2023 season, and a resounding 75% voted for OG Isaac Seumalo.

The Steelers signed Seumalo to a three-year, $24 million contract to slide in at left guard replacing Kevin Dotson. He comes to Pittsburgh following a seven-year stint with the Eagles. He’s played full time at both left and right guard successfully — a huge upgrade on the team’s versatility on the offensive line.

Speaking of Dotson…

Steelers GM Omar Khan earns a B on Kevin Dotson’s trade to the Texans.

Just ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline, the [Omar] Khan Artist swindled a trade to deal OL Kevin Dotson to the LA Rams in exchange for a pick swap that could set the Steelers up for a significant climb up the draft board in 2024. As a reminder, here are the terms of the trade courtesy of Brooke Pryor (ESPN):

Steelers are trading OL Kevin Dotson to the Rams, sources tell ESPN.



Trade also comes with picks swap.



Steelers and Rams swap 2024 4th and 5th. Steelers get the Rams' 4th; and Rams get the Steelers' 5th.



In 2025, Steelers get Rams' 5th rounder, and Rams get Steelers' 6th — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 27, 2023

To be fair, the Behind The Steel Curtain community made this a race to the finish, with 44% of poll participants grading the trade as a B, while 41% of participants voted the trade an A.

Though the Steelers offensive line has been a point of contention in recent seasons, so to have enough depth to the point of having the ability to trade it for what could be somewhat significant compensation, Khan gets an A in my book.

The Rams are tied for the fourth-lowest odds in the league to win Super Bow 58 at +800, in part thanks to their standing win one of the youngest and most inexperienced rosters in the league. Now, imagine if that Rams’ 2024 fourth round pick is sitting in the top five of the round thanks to a disastrous season.

Most fans are projecting the Steelers for a second-place finish in the AFC North.

63% of voters projected the Steelers to finish second in the AFC North, while 30% predict they’ll win the division. A week out from season kickoff, the Steelers rank dead last in odds to win the AFC North on DraftKings Sportsbook at +500. The Bengals are odds favorites to win at +140, followed by the Ravens at +235, and Browns at +400.

For what it’s worth, just 1% of BTSC voters project the Steelers for a fourth place finish. What are the odds that these voters were just visitors from Cincy Jungle, Baltimore Beatdown, and Dawgs By Nature?

