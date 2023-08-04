Three Pittsburgh Steelers to watch throughout the preseason

Calvin Austin III

Calvin Austin is what the Steelers wanted Ray-Ray McCloud to be. He has all you want in a gadget-type player, and he can be utilized as a returner, should the Steelers decide to go that route.

Calvin Austin uses his speed on a corner route and burns Chandon Sullivan. Pickett hits him in the corner for a touchdown — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 3, 2023

We were robbed of seeing Austin’s skill, and potential, in 2022 due to an injury he suffered right around this time last season. It will be interesting to see what Matt Canada draws up for the Memphis product, and how long we see him taking snaps in exhibition play.

Kwon Alexander

Really, you could just say the entire core of off-ball linebackers, but Alexander has fans excited. The middle of the defense, as well as its depth, were one of the few question marks remaining on the Steelers’ roster. The addition of the former Pro Bowler answers those questions, though.

Kwon Alexander in pads in only his second practice as a Steeler. But he’s got no questions about jumping right in.



“I put the pads on and I hit. As you can see. You can go watch film." pic.twitter.com/hkgFJeVm1m — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 1, 2023

Watching the different combinations of Alexander, Cole Holcomb, and Elandon Roberts will be fascinating, as will figuring out who the best out of the three linebackers is throughout preseason.

Joey Porter Jr

It will be extremely exciting to see the second-generation star dawn the black & gold for the first time in live-game action. Porter has had a fantastic first week of camp. The tutelage of Patrick Peterson, combined with Porter’s natural ability in coverage is what the Steelers envisioned when they drafted him the the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

For all the ball production/ball skills questions Joey Porter Jr. had coming out of Penn State:



3 picks through 7 practices so far down here in Latrobe. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 3, 2023

After a Joey Porter Jr. Interception:



Tomlin: “Hey GP! Joey won today!”



Pickens: “yeah but it wasn’t on me!”



Tomlin: “still was smooth though!”



Pickens: *laughs* “yeah it was a good*ss pick.”#Steelers — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) August 3, 2023

Having three preseason games to begin harnessing that raw talent at the NFL level will be great to see unfold in real time.