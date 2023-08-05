Steelers DT Isaiahh Loudermilk: “I know what I’m capable of”

We are just over a week into Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, and there are several players that find themselves on that oh-so-hated “bubble watch.”

One of those players is third-year defensive linemen Isaiahh Loudermilk. The former fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin is coming off a disappointing 2022 season. After a 2021 season in which she showcased a ton of potential as a rookie in 15 games played, Loudermilk saw his numbers, and snaps, take a big hit. He appeared in just 11 games, and wasn’t the rotational piece of the defensive line he was the year prior.

Now in his third year, the 6-foot-7 defensive lineman will try to play his way onto the roster, and become an integral part of the Steelers’ front seven.

“I’m always trying to learn and improve, especially in the run game,” Loudermilk said. “A lot of it is just going out, being able to read blocks, and using my size to my advantage. I just try to do the things I know I can do. I know what I’m capable of physically and that I can go out and do what I want to do.”

When asked how ready he was to go against players that weren’t his teammates, Loudermilk was enthusiastic at the thought of in-game competition.

“Oh, I’m ready,” Loudermilk said. “It’ll be nice to up against guys that don’t see me every day and know my moves, so I’m definitely looking forward to it and itching for games to start.”

The Steelers open up their preseason schedule in Tampa Bay on August 11th. It will be the first of three games that Loudermilk, along with several others, show their coaches that they are worthy of a spot on the final 53-man roster.