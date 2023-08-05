 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Night Open Thread: Fast food edition

By SNW
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

I was between appointments Thursday and had time for lunch, if they hadn’t forgotten my order. I ordered, what I thought was the last item they did well, but was greatly disappointed. If I go back, I deserve what I get.

  1. Is there a national fast food place you used to like, but wouldn’t recommend now?
  2. What % of the HOF game did you watch?
  3. Favorite tidbit you gleaned from Friday Night Lights?
  4. Now that Minkah Fitzpatrick is back, how worried were you that he was not participating in camp?
  5. What position group do you feel better about now than you did a month ago?

