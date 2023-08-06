Steelers Training Camp: Cody White looks to earn coveted spot on final 53-man roster

Throughout training camp, several players will pop out in comparison to their peers as they attempt to earn a roster spot. One of those players is third-year receiver Cody White, whose performance in camp has been consistent, with flashes of excellence.

White made multiple noteworthy plays in Saturday’s practice, including going over the top of a defender to haul in a deep 50-50 ball from Mitch Trubisky.

“I’ve been going out and just trying to showcase my abilities,” White said. “Balls are getting thrown my way, and I was pulling them down today. That’s what this time of year is about is getting better every day, making each other better.”

Cody White still making plays at camp. Nice back shoulder snag from Trubisky. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/cV8hCMEBfh — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 5, 2023

Mitch finds an open Cody White deep down the sideline over Thompson for 6!



Next play, Loudermilk for sure would’ve had a nice strip sack! Mitch gets rid of it though, nice coverage by Kwon. #HereWeGo — B-Wall (@BWall) August 5, 2023

In a stacked receiver room, White added that playing with so much talent helps make everyone better.

“It’s definitely an iron sharpens iron type of thing,” White said. “When you’re around guys like Diontae [Johnson], GP [George Pickens], Calvin [Austin], it pushes you to always be at the top of your game, and it makes each of us better in the process.”

White is entering his third year with the Steelers, spending most of the previous two seasons on the practice squad. The Michigan State product appeared in 15 games in 2021, both as a receiver and on special teams, but only appeared in one game in 2022. Should his impressive showing in camp continue, though, he could earn one of the coveted final roster spots.