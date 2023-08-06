 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers Training Camp: Cody White looks to earn coveted spot on final 53-man roster

Third-year receiver Cody White has had a productive camp amongst a strong group of receivers

By JBaileyNFL
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout training camp, several players will pop out in comparison to their peers as they attempt to earn a roster spot. One of those players is third-year receiver Cody White, whose performance in camp has been consistent, with flashes of excellence.

White made multiple noteworthy plays in Saturday’s practice, including going over the top of a defender to haul in a deep 50-50 ball from Mitch Trubisky.

“I’ve been going out and just trying to showcase my abilities,” White said. “Balls are getting thrown my way, and I was pulling them down today. That’s what this time of year is about is getting better every day, making each other better.”

In a stacked receiver room, White added that playing with so much talent helps make everyone better.

“It’s definitely an iron sharpens iron type of thing,” White said. “When you’re around guys like Diontae [Johnson], GP [George Pickens], Calvin [Austin], it pushes you to always be at the top of your game, and it makes each of us better in the process.”

White is entering his third year with the Steelers, spending most of the previous two seasons on the practice squad. The Michigan State product appeared in 15 games in 2021, both as a receiver and on special teams, but only appeared in one game in 2022. Should his impressive showing in camp continue, though, he could earn one of the coveted final roster spots.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...