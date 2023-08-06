Steelers Training Camp: 3 players on bubble watch entering preseason

We are over a week into Steelers training camp, and the preseason opener in Raymond James Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is mere days away.

Since camp opened last Thursday, there have been several players that have raised eyebrows, while others haven’t made as much noise as they would like. Collectively, these players will be part of the final cuts when preseason does come to a close. Until then, here are the players on the bubble for the Steelers.

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Loudermilk has had a solid camp. He hasn’t blown the doors off, but he’s been consistent, and had a very good showing this past Friday. He is, however, part of a defensive line that is full of guys who will be fighting for the same spots on the roster. He’ll have to show something that stands out in the preseason to secure a spot in the defensive line rotation for the 2023 season.

Cody White

The third-year receiver appeared in 15 games in 2021, but found himself on the practice squad throughout the majority of the 2022 season. He’s made several plays over the last few practices, including hauling in a deep 50-50 ball from Mitch Trubiksy in team drills. There are four receivers who are all but guarantees to make the roster. Assuming the Steelers carry six, White will be fighting for a spot, alongside the likes of Gunner Olszewski, hakeem Butler, and Miles Boykin.

Chandon Sullivan

With Duke Dawson and Elijah Riley both impressing in camp, Sullivan is going to have to really go above and beyond to show that he should get a spot in the rotation. He played poorly last year as the Vikings’ nickel cornerback, so it’s not as if the signing was a slam dunk guarantee that he would be on the final 53-man roster. If the strong play of both Dawson and Riley continues into preseason, Sullivan could be the odd man out.