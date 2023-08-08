Tuesday Open Thread: Hard Knocks, Week 1

Happy Tuesday, BTSC fam!

It’s officially time to kick off the 2023 edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks featuring the New York Jets!

The annual series debuts tonight on HBO (or it’s various apps, including MAX, which offers a one-week free trial!) at 10 p.m. ET.

So, let’s chat! Tell me your thoughts on what you’re expecting from tonight’s Hard Knocks episode. Are you even watching it? Hop in the comments to chat!