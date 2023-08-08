 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Open Thread: Hard Knocks, Week 1

Happy Jets-ing!

By kate.magdziuk
/ new
Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on during a delay in the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday, BTSC fam!

It’s officially time to kick off the 2023 edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks featuring the New York Jets!

The annual series debuts tonight on HBO (or it’s various apps, including MAX, which offers a one-week free trial!) at 10 p.m. ET.

So, let’s chat! Tell me your thoughts on what you’re expecting from tonight’s Hard Knocks episode. Are you even watching it? Hop in the comments to chat!

  1. Are you watching Hard Knocks this year?
  2. What are your expectations for Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets? Is there another MVP in the cards? Was he really just injured last year?
  3. Rules to qualify for Hard Knocks aside… do you ever wish you could see the Steelers on Hard Knocks just for a behind-the-scenes peek?

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...