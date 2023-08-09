Steelers named as potential landing spot for veteran safety Duron Harmon

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a stacked secondary, but there’s a little bit of doubt hovering over the unit.

Even with veterans like All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and former Pro-Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, it wouldn’t hurt the Steelers to add another veteran in the defensive backfield.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that former Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon could be a fit for the Steelers.

“Adding seasoned vet Duron Harmon would give Pittsburgh a starting-caliber safety and some positional versatility on the back end,” Knox writes. “Harmon, who last suited up for the Las Vegas Raiders, has played both free and strong safety in his career.”

Harmon, 32, has had stints with the New England Patriots (2013-19), Detroit Lions (2020) and Atlanta Falcons (2021).

Harmon is a strong playmaker, generating 23 interceptions in his 10-year career. He can provide depth behind Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, and Keanu Neal. He’s also proven to be extremely durable, missing just one game in his entire career, which came in 2013.

While the Steelers seem comfortable with whom they currently have on the back end, adding more talent never hurts.